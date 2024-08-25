The legendary DJ and producer, also known as Norman Cook, delivered a sold-out night of banging beats, with the crowd enjoying an incredible two-hour set.

That included some of Fatboy Slim’s biggest hits, such as ‘Rockafeller Skank’, ‘Gangster Trippin’, ‘Praise You’ and ‘Right Here Right Now’, mixed with dancefloor classics.

Before he hit the stage, he said: “I’m here to have a party with the crowd tonight, get to know them and lose ourselves in the music.

"We provide the soundtrack, they make the show.”

Opening the night was electronic dance music DJ and producer Meg Ward.

Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with Jungle before the final gig of this summer by Cian Ducrot tomorrow night.

For more information visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .

Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

1 . Fatboy Slim live: 14 photos from amazing show by Fatboy Slim at Halifax's Piece Hall last night Ready for the show at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales

2 . Fatboy Slim live: 14 photos from amazing show by Fatboy Slim at Halifax's Piece Hall last night Fatboy Slim AKA Norman Cook in Halifax last night. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales

3 . Fatboy Slim live: 14 photos from amazing show by Fatboy Slim at Halifax's Piece Hall last night Enjoying the show. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales

4 . Fatboy Slim live: 14 photos from amazing show by Fatboy Slim at Halifax's Piece Hall last night Some of the audience. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales