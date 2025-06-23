Gala, festival and Taylor Swift tribute among events in Calderdale this week - where will you be going?

Katy Ellis stars in Taylormania - a tribute to Taylor Swift

A gala, festival and Taylor Swift tribute act are among the pick of events on offer across Calderdale this weekend and beyond.

Taylormania, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Sunday June 29 at 6pm

Award-winning extravaganza that plays tribute to one of the leading contemporary recording artists of our time.

Katy Ellis a self confessed ‘Swiftie’ with a live band and dancers promises to deliver one of the most authentic recreations of a Taylor Swift show you will see.

Brighouse Charity Gala is on Saturday

The show features all Taylor’s much loved hits including Shake It Off, Blank Space, Love Story, You Belong With Me, Look What You Made Me Do and I Knew You Were Trouble.

Tickets: 01422 351158 or https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/taylormania

Sowerby Bridge Festival, Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29

It’s all going on – including more than 60 performanes of live music, DJs, arts trail, activities, games, stalls and duck race – with free entry to all venues.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a host of musical talent with a wide variety of side activities.

You’ll have every opportunity to explore the town from one end to the other, with performances taking place across multiple locations. Sunday will see the duck race set off from the County Bridge at 2pm.

The Brighouse Charity Gala, Lane Head Recreation Ground, Bradford Road, Brighouse, Saturday June 28

The gala will officially be open once the procession arrives at the park at 12.45pm, the gates are open from noon.

The gala normally ends at 4pm.

The Tesky Brothers, plus The Heavy Heavy, Piece Hall, Halifax, Sunday June 29, gates open at 6pm

Soulful siblings Josh and Sam Teskey have just enjoyed their biggest European tour to-date and they cannot wait to return to the UK to headline The Piece Hall’s open-air courtyard.

Live Wild Family Days, Hardcastle Crags, Sunday June 29; Sunday July 27; Sunday August 31; Sunday September 28; Sunday October 26 and Sunday Novemmber 23, daily from 11am to 2pm

Spend quality time in the woods together, making memories and enjoying activitiesncluding: cooking on the fire, playing games, making crafts from natural and recycled objects, song, story, and exploring.

These sessions take place in one of the most beautiful natural environments in Calderdale: National Trust’s Hardcastle Crags.

Parents and carers with children of any age are welcome.

Weezer, plus the Bad Nerves and Teen Mortgage, The Piece Hall, Halifax, Monday June 30

US rockers Weezer are heading to West Yorkshire for their only UK headline show this summer.

The multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning, alternative rock pioneers will headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.