Jack Savoretti tour: Popular singer-songwriter announces unplugged tour at 'some of his favourite venues', starting in Halifax
The acclaimed singer-songwriter will perform at The Victoria Theatre on Wednesday, February 26.
He will be playing fan favourites from across all his albums.
Jack recently completed a a sold-out summer tour and collaborated with Italian legend Zucchero and Australian pop royalty Natalie Imbruglia.
He has partnered with PLUS1 to support War Child, with £1 from every ticket sold helping War Child to protect children affected by war.
Tickets go on general sale at 10am today (Thursday, September 26) from the Victoria Theatre’s box office on 01422 351158 or online at https://victoriatheatre.co.uk/
