The band took to the stage for a 22-hit set, opening with their 2014 hit ‘Busy Earnin’.
The crowd were also treated to ‘Candle Flame’, ‘I’ve Been In Love’, ‘Casio’ and ‘Back On 74’.
The night concluded with a crowd-pleasing encore of their anthem ‘Keep Moving’.
Jungle co-founder Josh Lloyd Watson said: “We’ve waited a long time to play this show, we’ve got a bit of Northern blood in the band.” And then introduced their drummer, George Day, who hails from Hebden Bridge.
Opening the night was writer and producer Mood Talk.
Live at The Piece Hall concludes tonight with Cian Ducrot.
All photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.
