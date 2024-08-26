Jungle live: 13 photos from Jungle's epic show at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Aug 2024, 09:27 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 09:27 BST
The sounds of disco, soul and funk filled the courtyard of Halifax’s Piece Hall when Jungle performed last night.

The band took to the stage for a 22-hit set, opening with their 2014 hit ‘Busy Earnin’.

The crowd were also treated to ‘Candle Flame’, ‘I’ve Been In Love’, ‘Casio’ and ‘Back On 74’.

The night concluded with a crowd-pleasing encore of their anthem ‘Keep Moving’.

Jungle co-founder Josh Lloyd Watson said: “We’ve waited a long time to play this show, we’ve got a bit of Northern blood in the band.” And then introduced their drummer, George Day, who hails from Hebden Bridge.

Opening the night was writer and producer Mood Talk.

Live at The Piece Hall concludes tonight with Cian Ducrot.

For more information visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .

All photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

Fatboy Slim live: 14 photos from amazing show by Fatboy Slim at Halifax's Piece Hall last night

Live at The Piece Hall 2024: All you need to know if you're going to a gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax including what time gates open and what you can take inside with you

Ready to hear Jungle play in Halifax. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

1. Jungle live: 13 photos from Jungle's epic show at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night

Ready to hear Jungle play in Halifax. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Before Jungle take to the stage. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

2. Jungle live: 13 photos from Jungle's epic show at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night

Before Jungle take to the stage. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
DJ Mood warmed up the crowd. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

3. Jungle live: 13 photos from Jungle's epic show at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night

DJ Mood warmed up the crowd. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Enjoying the show. Photo by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

4. Jungle live: 13 photos from Jungle's epic show at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night

Enjoying the show. Photo by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Halifax

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.