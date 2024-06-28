Mercury Music Prize-winner and songwriting genius Michael Kiwanuka will perform on the main stage appearance at Glastonbury on Saturday but was in Halifax last night to wow music-lovers at the historic venue.

His set was peppered with incredible songs including ‘Hard To Say Goodbye’, ‘Father’s Child’, ‘Home Again’, ‘Solid Ground’, ‘Cold Heart’ and ‘Love and Hate’.

The crowd, who braved some unseasonal rain, were also treated to a very special moment as Ivor Novello Award-winner Lianne La Havas joined Michael on stage for a spellbinding rendition of ‘Rule The World’.

Singer songwriter Joel Culpepper opened the show.

Live at The Piece Hall 2024 continues tonight with Underworld, followed by Tom Odell on Sunday night.

The venue will then be gearing up for pop legend Rick Astley, who performs on Sunday, July 7.

All photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

1 . Live at The Piece Hall 2024: Photos as Michael Kiwanuka warms up for Glastonbury by playing incredible gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night Michael Kiwanuka played in Halifax before his Glastonbury appearance this weekendPhoto: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales

2 . Live at The Piece Hall 2024: Photos as Michael Kiwanuka warms up for Glastonbury by playing incredible gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night Enjoying the showPhoto: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales

3 . Live at The Piece Hall 2024: Photos as Michael Kiwanuka warms up for Glastonbury by playing incredible gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night Joel Culpepper opened the showPhoto: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo Sales