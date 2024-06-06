Live at The Piece Hall 2024: Watch fascinating video of stage being built at Halifax's Piece Hall from start to finish ready for Blondie, Biffy Clyro, McFly and Tom Jones
As this video shows, teams have been busy building the platform which will host some of the biggest names in music at The Piece Hall over the coming months.
The first gig, by pop icons Blondie, takes place tomorrow night and the band will then play a second show on Sunday night.
There are 34 gigs taking in place in total, including concerts from McFly, Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams and a whole host more.
The Piece Hall is staying open throughout the gigs, and has announced it will be opening an hour earlier until the end of August.
It will be closing at an earlier time of 4pm on concert days.
