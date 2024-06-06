Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The stage is now set for what is set to be an epic summer of music in Halifax.

As this video shows, teams have been busy building the platform which will host some of the biggest names in music at The Piece Hall over the coming months.

The first gig, by pop icons Blondie, takes place tomorrow night and the band will then play a second show on Sunday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 34 gigs taking in place in total, including concerts from McFly, Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams and a whole host more.

Stage for concerts under construction at The Piece Hall.

The Piece Hall is staying open throughout the gigs, and has announced it will be opening an hour earlier until the end of August.

It will be closing at an earlier time of 4pm on concert days.