Live at The Piece Hall 2024: Watch fascinating video of stage being built at Halifax's Piece Hall from start to finish ready for Blondie, Biffy Clyro, McFly and Tom Jones

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jun 2024, 15:32 BST
The stage is now set for what is set to be an epic summer of music in Halifax.

As this video shows, teams have been busy building the platform which will host some of the biggest names in music at The Piece Hall over the coming months.

The first gig, by pop icons Blondie, takes place tomorrow night and the band will then play a second show on Sunday night.

There are 34 gigs taking in place in total, including concerts from McFly, Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams and a whole host more.

Stage for concerts under construction at The Piece Hall.Stage for concerts under construction at The Piece Hall.
The Piece Hall is staying open throughout the gigs, and has announced it will be opening an hour earlier until the end of August.

It will be closing at an earlier time of 4pm on concert days.

For full details of all the acts playing and when they will be here, visit https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/who-is-playing-at-the-piece-hall-this-summer-all-the-acts-taking-to-the-stage-at-halifaxs-piece-hall-for-34-epic-gigs-from-biffy-clyro-to-blondie-and-mcfly-4422918

Related topics:HalifaxMcFlyTom JonesRick Astley

