The Halifax Youth Brass Band Festival held at Halifax Minster.

Music: 14 photos of young brass band players taking part in competition at Halifax Minster

Scores of young trumpet and trombone players gathered in Halifax for a brass band celebration.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago

Elland Silver Band, in partnership with Halifax Minster, invited the musicians from a host of different groups to take part in the Halifax Youth Brass Band Festival.

Those taking part in the event at Halifax Minster were Elland Silver Youth and Training Bands, Dobcross Youth Band from Saddleworth, HD9 Youth Band from Holmfirth and Red Admiral Youth Band from Mawdesley.

There was also a special guest performance from a group of musicians representing the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

