New Doves tour: Much-loved indie band announce first live gigs since 2019 including one in Calderdale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Nov 2024, 18:09 BST
Doves are going back on tour and they are coming to Calderdale.

The indie band have announced three intimate gigs – their first since 2019 – and one will be at Hebden Bridge Trades Club.

The show takes place on Friday, November 29. Pre-sale tickets for Doves mailing list sign-ups are available from Monday and general sale tickets will be available from Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hebden Bridge Trades Club posted: “Delighted to announce Doves will be playing the Trades on Friday, November 29.”

Hebden Bridge Trades Club, in Holme Streetplaceholder image
Hebden Bridge Trades Club, in Holme Street

Doves were supposed to play at Halifax’s Piece Hall in June 2022 but the show along with all the other band’s tour dates were cancelled and they have not performed live since.

The other new dates are in Stoke and Birkenhead.

For more details and to buy tickets, visit Hebden Bridge Trades Club’s website at https://thetradesclub.com/

If you have a story to share or an event you’d like us to cover, email [email protected].

Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxStoke
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice