Doves are going back on tour and they are coming to Calderdale.

The indie band have announced three intimate gigs – their first since 2019 – and one will be at Hebden Bridge Trades Club.

The show takes place on Friday, November 29. Pre-sale tickets for Doves mailing list sign-ups are available from Monday and general sale tickets will be available from Tuesday.

Hebden Bridge Trades Club posted: “Delighted to announce Doves will be playing the Trades on Friday, November 29.”

Hebden Bridge Trades Club, in Holme Street

Doves were supposed to play at Halifax’s Piece Hall in June 2022 but the show along with all the other band’s tour dates were cancelled and they have not performed live since.

The other new dates are in Stoke and Birkenhead.

For more details and to buy tickets, visit Hebden Bridge Trades Club’s website at https://thetradesclub.com/

