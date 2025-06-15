The Australian giants took to the stage under summery skies for the latest show in this year’s Live At The Piece Hall series.

Fans rocked out to anthems including opener ‘Napalm’, as well as ‘Granite’, ‘Propane Nightmares’ and ‘Watercolour’.

There were also tracks from their 2024 EPs ‘Elemental’ and ‘Anima’ and they closed with the massive hit ‘Tarantula’.

Swedish rockers Normandie opened the night with a power-packed set and energetic performance.

This concerts continue on Friday with UB40 ft Ali Campbell, followed on Tuesday, June 24 by Deftones.

All photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

