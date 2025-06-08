Piece Hall gigs: 15 photos as indie greats James wow Halifax for a second night with crowd surfing and joy

By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jun 2025, 08:23 BST
It was another amazing night in Halifax as James took to the stage for their second sold-out Piece Hall show.

The indie greats treated the joyful crowd to a lively, hit-packed set – and even a bit of crowd surfing from lead singer Tim Booth.

The Piece Hall has posted: “Wow, how ridiculously good was that!

"Huge thanks to rising superstars The K's and the legendary James for two epic nights of music launching TKMaxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.”

This summer’s Live at The Piece Hall series continues with Take That icon Gary Barlow, who is headlining at the historic Halifax landmark on Tuesday with support from Beverley Knight.

The Corrs will perform with support from Natalie Imbruglia on Thursday, followed by dozens more stars over the coming months.

All of The Piece Hall businesses are open during the summer shows.

All photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

Piece Hall gigs 2025: Everything you need to know if you're going to a Piece Hall concert including when gates open and what happens if it rains

Live at the Piece Hall: 17 photos of excited crowds as James took to the stage to kick-start a summer of music

James performed a second sell-out show in Halifax. Photos by The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor

1. Piece Hall gigs: 15 photos as indie greats James wow Halifax for a second night with crowd surfing and joy

James performed a second sell-out show in Halifax. Photos by The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Crowds enjoying James at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

2. Piece Hall gigs: 15 photos as indie greats James wow Halifax for a second night with crowd surfing and joy

Crowds enjoying James at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Ready for the show. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

3. Piece Hall gigs: 15 photos as indie greats James wow Halifax for a second night with crowd surfing and joy

Ready for the show. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Support act The K's. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

4. Piece Hall gigs: 15 photos as indie greats James wow Halifax for a second night with crowd surfing and joy

Support act The K's. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxGary Barlow
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice