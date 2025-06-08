The indie greats treated the joyful crowd to a lively, hit-packed set – and even a bit of crowd surfing from lead singer Tim Booth.

The Piece Hall has posted: “Wow, how ridiculously good was that!

"Huge thanks to rising superstars The K's and the legendary James for two epic nights of music launching TKMaxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.”

This summer’s Live at The Piece Hall series continues with Take That icon Gary Barlow, who is headlining at the historic Halifax landmark on Tuesday with support from Beverley Knight.

The Corrs will perform with support from Natalie Imbruglia on Thursday, followed by dozens more stars over the coming months.

All of The Piece Hall businesses are open during the summer shows.

All photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

