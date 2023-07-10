Piece Hall gigs: Indie folk stars The Lumineers say 'hey' to Halifax as they bring 10-night-run of shows to a close

Chart-topping American indie folk band The Lumineers brought a massive 10-night-run of shows at The Piece Hall, Halifax to a close last night (Sunday) as part of Live At The Piece Hall 2023.

The two-time GRAMMY Award nominees are regarded as a touring juggernaut selling out stadiums and arenas around the world, with Halifax’s open air courtyard the latest stop on their Europe and UK leg of their 2023 Brightside World Tour.

Fans were treated to a bumper set including their 2012 smash-hit debut single Ho Hey, among favourites such as Ophelia, Sleep On The Floor, Flowers In Your Hair and Stubborn Love.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues on August 12 with Limp Bizkit, followed on August 22 and 23 with boygenius, August 25 with Orbital, and closing on August 26 with The Charlatans & Johnny Marr.

1 . The Lumineers Chart-topping American indie folk band The Lumineers brought a massive 10-night-run of shows at The Piece Hall, Halifax to a close Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall Photo Sales

2 . The Lumineers This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues in August. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall Photo Sales

3 . The Lumineers Fans were treated to a bumper set including their 2012 smash-hit debut single Ho Hey, among favourites such as Ophelia, Sleep On The Floor, Flowers In Your Hair and Stubborn Love. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall Photo Sales

4 . The Lumineers Chart-topping American indie folk band The Lumineers brought a massive 10-night-run of shows at The Piece Hall, Halifax to a close Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4