Not even thunder and lightning could spoil an amazing show by James at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night (Saturday).

The band played a second sell-out night in the historic courtyard, opening with ‘Getting Away With it’.

Frontman Tim Booth brought support act Jamie Webster out to join them before the band delivered a hit-packed set including the eternal indie anthems ‘Laid’, ‘Sit Down’ and ‘Come Home’.

The show had to be paused for around 20 minutes to wait for lightning to pass but even with the heavy rain, the audience were singing along in full voice.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues tonight with a show by The Lumineers.

The concert series returns with more shows next month, starting with Limp Bizkit on August 12.

