Singer, composer and actor David Essex brings his Thanks for the Memories tour to Halifax next year

Singer, composer and actor David Essex has announced a new tour – Thanks for the Memories – to celebrate his monumental career including his only West Yorkshire date.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Monday September 21.

First shooting to fame when he was chosen for the role of Jesus for the London production of ‘Godspell’, David received major awards which then saw him lead a cast at the Roundhouse and then in the West End for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, David Essex has enjoyed a remarkable career; writing and producing albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide. He’s had twenty-three top 30 singles in Britain alone. These include the Grammy-nominated Rock On which not only topped the charts in Britain and the USA but sold more than a million copies.

Subsequent singles followed such as Lamplight, Hold Me Close and Gonna Make You A Star which made David a household name.

David has continued to this day to produce and write albums including 2013’s Reflections and has contributed to stage and screen with the likes of Silver Dream Machine taken from Silver Dream Racer, in which he starred.

Acting credits also include That'll Be The Day, its sequel Stardust, Traveller, The Guvnors, Black Prince and BBC TV's EastEnders as the head of the Moon family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theatre credits include outstanding performances in ELF!, Evita, Boogie Nights 2, Footloose, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspects Of Love plus his own musicals Mutiny! and All The Fun Of The Fair.

David Essex continues to break boundaries with his unique talent with his two previous two UK tours selling more than 65,000 tickets across 39 dates including shows at the Palladium and Theatre Royal in London.

Tickets for his Halifax date are available at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk