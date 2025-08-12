Smashing Pumpkins in Halifax: Legend of alternative rock spotted in unexpected part of Halifax ahead of his band's show at The Piece Hall
Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins was snapped enjoying a trip to Bankfield Museum in Boothtown earlier today.
The museum posted a photo of the legendary singer there, and said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins to Bankfield ahead of their show at The Piece Hall tonight!”
Bankfield Museum is set in Akroyd Park and has exhibits exploring the history of Halifax and Calderdale.
It also hosts temporary exhibitions including costume, embroidery, quilting, textile art, paintings and photography.
One of its current exhibits also includes costumes from film and TV shows including Sally Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack and Downton Abbey.
Meantime, another the other members of the band, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, also explored the town before tonight’s show, popping into Piece Hall shop Beet13juice and giving the owners free tickets to the gig.
