As the TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025 season continued, soulful siblings Josh and Sam played one of just two UK headline shows this summer in Halifax’s historic courtyard.

The explosive seven-piece band showed just why they have developed a cult-like global following, with their remarkable live show and a catalogue of songs with vibes from years gone by.

Following a set featuring tracks including Pain And Misery, Rain and Forever You And Me and more, the refrain of 2019 hit Hold Me was heard in the streets and beer gardens of Halifax well after the doors had closed on the show.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues tonight (Monday) with Weezer, Bad Nerves and Teen Mortgage, before the Train arrive on Thursday, with support from Matt Hansen.

1 . The Teskey Brothers Australian blues-rock sensations The Teskey Brothers were the latest headline act to play The Piece Hall, Halifax Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall Photo Sales

2 . The Teskey Brothers The Heavy Heavy opened the show at The Piece Hall. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall Photo Sales

3 . The Teskey Brothers Soulful siblings Josh and Sam played one of just two UK headline shows this summer in Halifax’s historic courtyard. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall Photo Sales