Live at The Piece Hall: 15 photos from last night's The Teskey Brothers gig supported by The Heavy Heavy at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Jun 2025, 08:33 BST
Australian blues-rock sensations The Teskey Brothers were the latest headline act to play The Piece Hall, Halifax last night (Sunday).

As the TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025 season continued, soulful siblings Josh and Sam played one of just two UK headline shows this summer in Halifax’s historic courtyard.

The explosive seven-piece band showed just why they have developed a cult-like global following, with their remarkable live show and a catalogue of songs with vibes from years gone by.

Following a set featuring tracks including Pain And Misery, Rain and Forever You And Me and more, the refrain of 2019 hit Hold Me was heard in the streets and beer gardens of Halifax well after the doors had closed on the show.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues tonight (Monday) with Weezer, Bad Nerves and Teen Mortgage, before the Train arrive on Thursday, with support from Matt Hansen.

14 photos and setlist from last night's Deftones gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

13 photos from last night's Dean Lewis gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

Australian blues-rock sensations The Teskey Brothers were the latest headline act to play The Piece Hall, Halifax

1. The Teskey Brothers

Australian blues-rock sensations The Teskey Brothers were the latest headline act to play The Piece Hall, Halifax

The Heavy Heavy opened the show at The Piece Hall.

2. The Teskey Brothers

The Heavy Heavy opened the show at The Piece Hall.

Soulful siblings Josh and Sam played one of just two UK headline shows this summer in Halifax's historic courtyard.

3. The Teskey Brothers

Soulful siblings Josh and Sam played one of just two UK headline shows this summer in Halifax's historic courtyard.

Australian blues-rock sensations The Teskey Brothers were the latest headline act to play The Piece Hall, Halifax

4. The Teskey Brothers

Australian blues-rock sensations The Teskey Brothers were the latest headline act to play The Piece Hall, Halifax Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

