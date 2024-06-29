The beloved stars of the techno scene played two incredible sets as fans bounced in the historic courtyard.

As the final strains of their timeless anthem ‘Born Slippy’ faded over the venue, Karl Hyde told the crowd: “Halifax, you were beautiful!”, with Rick Smith stepping out to join him to take in the crowd’s adulation.

Live at The Piece Hall continues tomorrow night with Tom Odell, followed on Sunday July 7 by the legend that is Rick Astley.

Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk.

1 . Underworld live: Photos of crowds enjoying electronic superstars Underworld at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night Underworld performed at The Piece Hall in Halifax last nightPhoto: Ellis Robinson Photo Sales

2 . Underworld live: Photos of crowds enjoying electronic superstars Underworld at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night Underworld at The Piece HallPhoto: Ellis Robinson Photo Sales

3 . Underworld live: Photos of crowds enjoying electronic superstars Underworld at The Piece Hall in Halifax last night Underworld at The Piece HallPhoto: Ellis Robinson Photo Sales