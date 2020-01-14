BBC's 'Shop Well For Less' is looking for Halifax families to take part in series

BBC1 have commissioned a fifth series of consumer and lifestyle TV show ‘Shop Well for Less’ and producers are looking for a Halifax family to take part.

In the previous four series they’ve shown families and households how to shop smartly and cut out unnecessary costs through practical shopping advice and savvy money saving tips.

A spokesperson for the show said: "Shop Well for Less are looking for families to take part who want to learn to spend without the splurge, whilst maintaining the lifestyle they want.

"Whether you lack time to search for bargains, feel under pressure to buy named brands or need help planning and saving for a big event, the team from Shop Well For Less can help families to save as they shop."

Previous series of the programme have been presented by Alex Jones and Steph McGovern.

To find out more information visit: www.facebook.com/ShopWellForLess or to apply for the show, call: 0117 970 7673 or email: Shopwell@rdftelevision.com

