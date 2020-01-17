Brighouse queen will join other top performers at the first RuPaul's DragCon UK

After just missing out on the crown during the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK last year, Brighouse queen Divina De Campo will be joining other top drag performers at the first RuPaul's DragCon UK.

Following the phenomenal success of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC Three and WOW Presents Plus RuPaul’s DragCon UK has sashayed across the pond for the first time ever, and is taking place at the Olympia London this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

Divina De Campo. Picture: BBC/Leigh Keily

Read: Brighouse queen shows hometown pride on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Joining Divina will be many of her fellow season one queens, including winner The Vivienne, as well as Drag Race alumni Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen and more.

The two-day convention will include a range of panel discussions, pop-ups from LGBTQ+ fashion and makeup brands and even a DJ set from RuPaul

Speaking ahead of the event Divina said: "I cannot wait! This is so exciting to see RuPaul’s DragCon come to the UK finally! We have been crying out for it and now it’s finally here. I'm so happy to be a part of it and so grateful to the whole team!

"With the first series establishing itself as required viewing (I mean I'm in it, so obviously) and elevating UK drag in the eyes of the rest of the world there has never been a better time to launch the first UK DragCon!

"My favourite part of all these events is getting to spend a bit of time with my season one sisters! We always have a great laugh with each other and I love them dearly!"

Read: RuPaul's Drag Race UK final: Will Brighouse queen Divina De Campo win the crown?