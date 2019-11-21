RuPaul's Drag Race UK final: Will Brighouse queen Divina De Campo win the crown?

After eight weeks of competition, tonight (Thursday) will reveal who will be crowned the first ever winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK on BBC Three.

Brighouse queen Divina De Campo will go up against The Vivienne and Baga Chipz and with an equal number of challenge wins it's an even playing field going into the final.

The episode will see Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis (Love Island) choreograph the three queens as they take on an all-singing, all-dancing final challenge.

Judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and the eliminated queens all return as the finalists take to the runway one last time, before RuPaul crowns the series’ ultimate winner.

The winner of the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be whisked off to Hollywood to star in their very own digital series, produced by the team that created RuPaul’s Drag Race.

A slightly different prize than the US version of the show where the winner receives $100,000 with a whole host of other prizes.

But the honour of being the first UK winner of the critically-acclaimed programme is sure to be one for the herstory books.

Who is Divina De Campo?

A queen of many talents, Divina De Campo describes her style of drag as old school glamour.

The 35-year-old from Brighouse is known for an act which features a variety of things including opera, Italian aria, pop tunes, show tunes, blue tunes and more.

Speaking before the airing of the first episode, Divina explained why she decided to apply for the show: "I decided to apply because there is no bigger platform for a drag queen than RuPaul’s Drag Race.

"This is the Olympics of drag and I wanted to see where on the race track I’d finish."

In a recent interview with Grazia, the Brighouse queen said: "Everyone else is on the newer, fresher side. Even though I’m a neurotic psychopath, I’m also very determined. Drag is already so fake, it’s nice to have a bit of honesty somewhere."

Highlights of the series

Divina was a force to be reckoned with from the very first episode but really came into her own during the 'Posh on a Penny' sewing challenge where she was named the winner for a high fashion look made out of laundry bags and a parasol.

She also made her mark in the girl group challenge as one third of 'The Frock Destroyers', impressing singer/songwriter MNEK with her vocal talents.

In recent weeks Divina has continued to be in the top and last week won the makeover challenge after transforming pregnant sister Carys into Delisha de Campo.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK concludes tonight on BBC iPlayer at 8pm

