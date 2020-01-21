Last Tango in Halifax will have Yorkshire premiere at Square Chapel Arts Centre

Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax is set to host the Yorkshire premiere of the upcoming series of Last Tango in Halifax.

The first episode of writer and director Sally Wainwright's latest drama will be shown on Wednesday, February 5.

Last Tango in Halifax is returning to our screens. Picture: BBC.

Taking to Facebook, Square Chapel said: "We're delighted to be hosting the Yorkshire premiere of episode one of the brand new series of Last Tango in Halifax. Featuring a live Q&A with Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley, To Walk Invisible) and Nicola Walker (The Split, River)."

Filmed on location in and around Calderdale, the BAFTA award winning drama will continue the story of former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan (Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid), who rekindle their romance after being reunited later in life.

Tickets will be allocated via random draw with 60% of the tickets going to Halifax postcodes, 30% of tickets going to West Yorkshire postcodes and 10% going to the rest of the UK.

Registration will close at 9am on Monday, January 27.

People can apply for a maximum of two tickets.

For more information visit www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours.

