Top two finish for Brighouse queen in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK final

Brighouse queen Divina De Campo just missed out on being crowned the first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK last night (Thursday) in a very close final.

The 35-year-old performer was pipped to the post by The Vivienne for the top spot.

Divina made it to the final of the BBC Three show with Baga Chipz and The Vivienne.

The final challenge for the queens was to write a verse to RuPaul’s song Rocket To The Moon and then perform it in front of the judges.

Each contestant was given complex choreography by Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis.

After confessing to having a degree in dance and showing some moves, Divina coped the best with the choreography during the performance.

The queens then hit the runway with their final looks and Divina went for a deconstructed union flag gown.

After Divina De Campo and The Vivienne were named the top two queens it was a final lip sync to Wham’s I’m Your Man to help decide which contestant should be crowned.

After a very close competition between the two popular queens it was The Vivienne who was crowned the winner.

The winner will be whisked off to Hollywood to star in their very own digital series, produced by the team that created RuPaul’s Drag Race.

All of the queens from the series will now go on the RuPaul's Drag Race UK tour at venues across the country.

Speaking in an interview with Grazia earlier this week said she has been asked for selfies by fans while at the supermarket - even when not in drag.

She said: "Now I get recognised in the random aisle of Aldi. People go, can we have a picture? It's much more often now when I'm out of drag."

The Brighouse queen, who was pictured by celebrity photographer Rankin wearing a red wig and glittering tiara, said she "hates" the competition aspect of the show but accepts it is necessary to advance her career.

She said: "You have to put yourself into positions that make you uncomfortable. It took me out of my box, completely."

