UK voters will have their say in the Eurovision semi-final tonight 👀

16 acts will compete in the second Eurovision semi-final.

UK viewers were unable to vote in the first one.

But can they have a say in tonight’s event?

It is almost time for the second Eurovision semi-final - but UK viewers might be wondering if they can have a say in the result. Earlier in the week they were left unable to vote because of the strict rules in place.

Sixteen more acts will be taking to the stage tonight (May 15) in a bid to secure a place in the song contest’s grand final at the weekend. The BBC has confirmed the TV start time and channel information - more here.

But viewers may be wondering how the voting will work this evening. Here’s all you need to know:

Can UK viewers vote in the Eurovision semi-final tonight?

Australian Eurovision entry Go-Jo during dress rehearsal for the second semi-final | FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

If you tuned in for the first Eurovision semi-final on Tuesday (May 13), you will remember that UK viewers were unable to vote. This is because of the strict rules in place for the semi-finals.

However if you tune in tonight and find yourself picking a favourite, you will be pleased to discover that you will be able to vote in this semi-final. Voting will be open in the UK later today, it has been confirmed.

How to vote in the Eurovision semi-final?

Sixteen acts are competing for a place in the final on Saturday (May 17) in tonight’s semi-final. If you want to help one secure a spot in the iconic event, you may want to back them by voting.

The lines will be open for UK viewers this evening and there will be plenty of options. You can vote for your favourite Eurovision song via the app, which can be downloaded on iOS and Android phones.

You can also call or text in your vote by using the numbers that appear on screen during the semi-final - just be warned there may be a charge. Viewers can also vote via the ESC website here .

