Glastonbury 2024: The main stage acts and where they're touring this year including Dua Lipa and SZA
- Glastonbury Festival begins this week, as gates to Worthy Farm open at 9am on June 26 2024.
- But for many, it’s perhaps another year of missing out on tickets through the public ballot.
- Thankfully, many acts performing on the Pyramid Stage this year have other live dates.
- Here’s who is playing in the UK alongside Glastonbury Festival 2024 and where to get tickets.
Are you one of those experiencing FOMO this week as Glastonbury Festival 2024 kicks off at Worthy Farm on Wednesday?
With the likes of Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA headlining this year’s festival, the line-up is enviable for many a music fan and equally as daunting. There are hundreds of performances, workshops and discussions taking place across the 900-acre festival site, and from night on impossible to catch everyone and everything you wanted to at the festival.
But for those of us who missed out on tickets, including myself, there is still hope; several artists who are performing on the Pyramid Stage happen to also have shows outside of the festival. Meaning if you’ve felt slighted that the artist is playing the festival rather than your local venue, you might be in luck.
It’s also some consolation to those who have had to make some tough calls regarding stage clashes this year - and they have been rough to deal with, haven’t they?
So who from the main stage at Glastonbury this year also has shows alongside their festival appearances?
Who from the Pyramid stage is touring the United Kingdom around the Glastonbury Festival 2024?
Dua Lipa
- October 17 2024: Royal Albert Hall, London (tickets)
SZA
- June 29 2024 - BST Hyde Park, London (tickets)
Shania Twain
LCD Soundsystem
Burna Boy
- June 29 2024: London Stadium, London (tickets)
PJ Harvey
Cyndi Lauper
- June 26 2024: Royal Albert Hall, London (tickets)
Michael Kiwanuka
Janelle Monae
- June 29 2024: O2 Academy Brixton, London (tickets)
Paul Heaton
- June 26 2024: Cardiff Castle, Cardiff (tickets)
- September 8 2024: BBC Radio 2 In The Park, Moor Park, Preston (tickets)
- November 29 2024: Bridlington Spa (tickets)
- November 30 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds (tickets)
- December 1 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow (tickets)
- December 3 2024: Brighton Centre, Brighton (tickets)
- December 4 2024: Civic Halls, Wolverhampton (tickets)
- December 6 2024: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (tickets)
- December 7 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham (tickets)
- December 9 2024: O2 City Hall, Newcastle (tickets)
- December 10 2024: Eventim Apollo, London (tickets)
Keane
Paloma Faith
- June 27 2024: High Lodge, Thetford Forest, Thetford (tickets)
- June 28 2024: Southampton Summer Series, Southampton (tickets)
- July 3 2024: Eventim Apollo, London (tickets)
- July 4 2024: Utilita Arena, Cardiff (tickets)
- July 7 2024: Millennium Square, Leeds (tickets)
- July 25 - 28 2024: Camp Bestival Dorset (tickets)
- August 15 - August 18 2024: Camp Bestival Shropshire (tickets)
- August 16 2024: Dreamland, Margate (Tickets)
Olivia Dean
- July 5-6 2024: Love Supreme Festival (tickets)
Will you be attending one of these performances from the main stage acts at Glastonbury Festival, or are you going to attempt to catch as many of your favourite acts at Worthy Farm as possible? Let us know your strategy for the dreaded “stage clash” by leaving a comment down below.
