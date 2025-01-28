Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twickets founder Richard Davies gives his insider advice how to avoid missing out on Oasis tickets - again 🎟🎸

Are you on the hunt for Oasis tickets when they go on resale?

The founder of Twickets, the official resale site for Oasis resale tickets, has offered his insider knowledge how to avoid missing out.

They include being vigilant, setting up alerts and ‘being flexible’ with your ticketing options.

Did you manage to navigate through Ticketmaster when Oasis tickets went on sale, but found yourself sat in a queue and now have to contend with resale tickets?

Then the advice of Twickets founder, Richard Davies, might be of use for you if you’re now one of the many Oasis fans awaiting resale tickets to appear on the ticketing resale website - the only official means of getting Oasis resale tickets ahead of their reunion shows in 2025.

“How to get Oasis tickets was the second most searched question on Google last year and we’re expecting thousands of Brits trying to get their hands on resale tickets closer to the shows,” Davies explains.

Ahead of Oasis’ tickets going on resale through Twickets, the founder of the ticketing agency offers his advice how to miss out... again.

“[Twickets] goal is to create a fair and transparent marketplace where fans help each other,” says Davies. “We’re tackling ticket touting head-on and giving fans a better way to buy and sell.”

So what advice does Richard offer for those who are rolling the dice in the attempt to garner tickets to Oasis’ shows once again?

What advice does the Twickets founder offer when it comes to getting resale tickets?

Set Up Alerts

"If there’s a gig you can’t afford to miss, setting up an alert is your best bet," says Davies. "You’ll be notified the moment tickets are listed, giving you a head start to snap them up before they’re gone." Twickets lets users create tailored alerts for specific events, artists, or venues, helping you stay one step ahead of the crowd.

Be Ready to Act

"Tickets for popular events can disappear in no time," he cautions. "Save your payment details in the app to act quickly when the perfect ticket pops up." Being prepared ensures you can secure your ticket instantly, without the risk of losing it to someone else.

Check Frequently

While alerts are useful, Davies stresses the value of regularly checking the app yourself. "New listings can pop up at any moment, so it’s a good idea to check often, especially as the event gets closer," he suggests.

Be Flexible

Being flexible with seating or timings can open up more opportunities. "Flexibility can be your ticket to savings," says Davies. "Fans willing to consider different sections or slightly less ideal times often uncover the best deals."

