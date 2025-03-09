Ten Pounds Poms cast for series two has been confirmed 🦘

Ten Pound Poms is back for its second series.

BBC drama will transport viewers back to 1950s Australia.

The historical series returns after nearly two years away.

It promises to be a G’Day for BBC viewers as Ten Pound Poms makes its highly anticipated return.

Having made quite the splash back in 2023, the historical drama is finally back after almost two years away from our screens. Michele Keegan stars in the 1950s set show - and there will be new faces for season two.

A new family is heading to Australia for the second series, but who will be playing the characters? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the main cast for Ten Pound Poms?

Michelle Keegan - Kate Thorne

Warren Brown - Terry Roberts

Faye Marsay - Annie Roberts

Rob Collins - Ron Mohoney

David Field - Dean Spender

Stephen Curry - JJ Walker

Leon Ford - Bill Anderson

Emma Hamilton - Sheila Anderson

Hugo Johnstone-Burt - Henry Broad

Hattie Hook - Pattie Roberts

Finn Treacy - Peter Roberts

Nic English - Robbie Carter

Nikki Shiels - Fran Robinson

Speaking ahead of the return of Ten Pound Poms, Michelle Keegan said: “We saw Kate go through so much in the first series, so the piece of advice I would give to her going into series two is “don’t be so reckless, your actions do have consequences and although you feel what you are doing is right as a mother, those actions also affect your son Michael as well as the people around him.” Kate needs to think more before she acts.”

Ten Pound Poms returns to screens in March. | BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti

Who is new for series two of Ten Pound Poms?

There is a new family who have arrived in Australia, the Skinners from Ireland. Maya Stange is playing the mother Maggie - while other new actors include Matt Boesenberg as Ruud Van Houten and Jasper Bagg as Detective Lee.

Ten Pound Poms creator Danny Brocklehurst explained: “The Skinners are an Irish family who have travelled to Australia for a new start. The father and one son are mysteriously following on, so we initially only meet Maggie, Ray and Birdie. The three make an instant impact on our characters, especially Birdie who attracts the eye of young Peter. But soon, the family’s new lives down under are forever changed by an unforeseen event.

“We also meet Benny Bates, a self-assured businessman who owns numerous properties in Sydney that are in need of TLC. Terry is drafted in to work on the slum housing, but is soon making a connection with Benny and being offered a different proposal.

“Christine and her children live in one of the properties that Benny owns, and Christine’s a single mother after the untimely death of her husband. Terry finds friendship with Chrissy and her kids and enjoys being with them in a way he missed out on with his own children because of war and his post-war drinking. For Chrissy, it is nice to have someone looking out for them, but there might be a blurring of the lines in their friendship…”

