Who was fired - and which team won the task?

Recap all of the action from the episode on February 6.

The Apprentice threw the candidates head first into the world of virtual pop stars - with predictably entertaining and cringe-inducing results. But for one person, they didn’t hit the high note and became the second departure of the season.

Returning for its 20th year on the BBC, the candidates are competing to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar. See what potential businesses he could be investing in come the end of the series.

Recap who left The Apprentice this week and what happened in episode two of series 19. Spoilers from this point - don’t read any further if you haven’t watched it.

Who was fired from The Apprentice in week two?

Aoibheann Walsh was fired with her decision to pick an AI voice effect for the rap song coming under criticism. However it was her perceived lack of contribution so far in the first two weeks that led to her being fired.

Which candidates were in the boardroom?

Team Fred & Nadz lost the task after their rap duo failed to strike a chord with sponsors. And the defeat could have been much worse if Team Bami hadn’t agreed a one-year break clause in a £250,000 deal - meaning only £50,000 counted.

Amber-Rose was the project manager and she had to pick two people to join her in the final boardroom. She brought back Aoibheann and Nadia.

What was the task in week two - and what happened?

The two teams were tasked with making the jump head first into the music world. They had to create their own virtual pop stars, including recording a single and filming a video.

Anisa put herself forward to be the team leader again, despite team forest losing last week. Amber-Rose took the mantle for the glacier team and decided on a “hustle” focused rap song.

They had to create an avatar, come up with a song and then ultimately pitch to industry experts in a bid to win the task. The team who earned the most in potential sponsorship deals would be crowned the winner.

