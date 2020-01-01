14 of the best attractions in Calderdale according to TripAdvisor

With the New Year firmly underway, why not make a 2020 resolution to explore some of the amazing attractions that Calderdale has to offer.

Using the top rated things to do on TripAdvisor in Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden here are ten of the best attractions and things to do in Calderdale. Click here to see pictures from a night out back in 2002, here to see what you can buy for £100,000 in these Calderdale postcodes and click here to see 20 highlights to come in 2020.

1. Shibden Hall Shibden Hall has seen a significant increase in numbers since the airing of BBC drama Gentleman Jack, making it a must visit location. See where the 19th century landowner Anne Lister once lived and take in the halls history.

2. Hardcastle Crags Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge is a great place to spend the day with paths and beautiful woodeed areas to explore as well as the chance to visit the historic Gibson Mill. The property is owned by the National Trust.

3. Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve near Brighouse is the perfect spot for anyone wanting a scenic walk and to take a look at the local wildlife. It is situated next to the Calder and Hebble Navigation and the River Calder runs through the reserve.

4. Stoodley Pike Standing high above the Calder Valley, Stoodley Pike is popular with walkers. Take in the scenic views on one of the many walks up the 400m hill to the Monument at its summit. The Monument was designed in 1854 by local architect James Green.

