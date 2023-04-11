16 pictures from this year's Heptonstall Pace Egg Play which traditionally takes place on Good Friday
Crowds gathered in Heptonstall to watch the traditional Pace Egg play performed there on Good Friday.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Pace Egg plays are traditional plays with their own unique character and are performed during Easter, mainly in the north-western corner of England.
The traditional Pace Egg plays are performed in the Calder Valley attracting hundreds of visitors to the village.
Here are 16 pictures from this year’s Heptonstall Pace Egg Play in Weavers Square.
