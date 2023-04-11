News you can trust since 1853
16 pictures from this year's Heptonstall Pace Egg Play which traditionally takes place on Good Friday

Crowds gathered in Heptonstall to watch the traditional Pace Egg play performed there on Good Friday.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Pace Egg plays are traditional plays with their own unique character and are performed during Easter, mainly in the north-western corner of England.

The traditional Pace Egg plays are performed in the Calder Valley attracting hundreds of visitors to the village.

Here are 16 pictures from this year’s Heptonstall Pace Egg Play in Weavers Square.

The play was performed on Good Friday

1. Heptonstall Pace Egg Play

The play was performed on Good Friday Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Heptonstall Pace Egg Play, a traditional Mumming Play performed in Heptonstall's Weavers Square on Good Friday.

2. Heptonstall Pace Egg Play

Heptonstall Pace Egg Play, a traditional Mumming Play performed in Heptonstall's Weavers Square on Good Friday. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Heptonstall Pace Egg Play, a traditional Mumming Play performed in Heptonstall's Weavers Square on Good Friday.

3. Heptonstall Pace Egg Play

Heptonstall Pace Egg Play, a traditional Mumming Play performed in Heptonstall's Weavers Square on Good Friday. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Crowds gathered to watch this year's Heptonstall Pace Egg Play

4. Heptonstall Pace Egg Play

Crowds gathered to watch this year's Heptonstall Pace Egg Play Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

