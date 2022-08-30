All Souls’ Amateur Operatic Society October concert season to feature something for everyone

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accents of Song 2022 will perform at three venues across Calderdale between September 30 and October 8.

The shows are set to have something for everyone with numbers from The Greatest Showman, Carousel and Twilight Saga as well as Sacred and Secular.

The first concert will take place on September 30 at Christ Church, Church Lane, Pellon at 7.30pm.

All Souls’ Amateur Operatic Society

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second concert will take place on October 1 at St Michael’s Church Hall, Church Street, Mytholmroyd at 7.30pm.

The third concert will take place on October 8 at St Jude’s Church, Free School Lane, Halifax at 7.30pm.

Musical director is Colin Akers and the accompanist is Philip Sutcliffe.