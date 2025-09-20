BBC Radio 1 has announced it will host its first-ever Radio 1 Anthems Live this November in Bradford.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Busted, Tinie Tempah and Pixie Lott are set to perform at the event which will also feature two special DJ sets from Radio 1’s Charlie Hedges, with a Dance Anthems mix, and Dean McCullough, with a Pop Anthems mix.

Most Popular

Radio 1 will bring its hugely popular Anthems strand to the stage for the very first time on Saturday, November 15 at Bradford Live, delivering a special night of live music and celebrating the last two decades hosted by Radio 1’s Charlie Hedges, Dean McCullough and Lauren Redfern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Radio 1: Busted, Tinie Tempah and Pixie Lott announced for Radio 1 Anthems Live

Busted said: “We are stoked to be playing Radio 1’s first ever Anthems Live up in Bradford this November.

"It’s anthems right! So we’ll be playing all of the biggest Busted hits for you, we’re talking Year 3000, Crashed The Wedding, Air Hostess, You Said No, and all the rest of them. It’s gonna be mega. Can’t wait to see you there.”

Tinie Tempah added: “I’m really excited to be playing at Radio 1 Anthems in Bradford. Expect bangers upon bangers classic and new!”

Tickets for Radio 1 Anthems Live are available now. More information on the event, tickets, and full terms and conditions can be found at bbc.co.uk/anthemslive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This exciting new addition to Radio 1’s live music calendar follows the launch of Radio 1 Anthems on DAB+ last week (Friday 12 September). Radio 1 Anthems helps the station’s young listeners to discover and re-discover a wide range of music and artists championed by Radio 1 throughout the 2000s and 2010s.

Shanaz Gulzar, Creative Director of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, said: “Our BBC partnership goes from strength to strength with the announcement of BBC Radio 1 Anthems Live coming to Bradford, bringing pop icons to our incredible new venue in the heart of the city. Come along for an unforgettable night of pure unadulterated fun, joy and music with your favourite artists.”

Performances from Radio 1 Anthems Live will be broadcast on Wednesday, November 19 at 5pm on Radio 1 Anthems, with highlights across the day on Radio 1.