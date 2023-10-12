Brighouse Arts Festival returns and provides a feast of live entertainment across the town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The festival, now in its 11th year, will provide a feast of live entertainment.
It is organised by volunteers of the not-for-profit charity Arts for Brighouse and offers live concerts and talks across the town.
The first concert was a piano recital by Paul Wilkinson at St John the Divine’s Church in Rastrick.
John Buxton, who is one of the organisers, said: “We have been trying for some time to book Paul and the wait was well worthwhile. His piano improvisations were very well received.
“We’ve all had a tough time with Covid, etc and it’s great to have something in the diary to look forward to.
"Once again we are bringing top class live events to Brighouse.”
This year’s programme is deliberately more spread out so that more people can book multiple events.
It runs from October 6 to the November 19.
There's something for all tastes with highlights including Natasha Harper reprising her ITV performance as Judy Garland, Ukrainian pianist Daria Golovchenkoa and the Chris Irvin Light Orchestra.
Other concerts include the Rombalds Recorder Group, Robert Webb violinist, Love and Laughter vocal group and singers Rowena Burton and Colleen Brown. Other concerts and talks are still being finalised.
For a full listing of the events and for more information see the website www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk.
Tickets are available via the website or at the Harrison Lord Gallery or Ryecorn Wholefoods in Brighouse.
The event hotline is 01484 711835.