Calderdale school holidays: 9 photos of people roller skating at The Piece Hall in Halifax
Roller skating is back at The Piece Hall in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST
People have been pulling on their skates to enjoy some school holiday fun.
As well as open skate sessions, there are children’s and adults’ classes and even several roller discos.
The roller skating rink will be in place until Sunday, April 16.
For more information about admission prices and how to book, visit The Piece Hall’s website
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.
