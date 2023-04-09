Roller skating is back at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

People have been pulling on their skates to enjoy some school holiday fun.

As well as open skate sessions, there are children’s and adults’ classes and even several roller discos.

The roller skating rink will be in place until Sunday, April 16.

For more information about admission prices and how to book, visit The Piece Hall’s website

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

1 . Calderdale school holidays: 9 photos of people roller skating at The Piece Hall in Halifax Roller skating at The Piece Hall, Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

