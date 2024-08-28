Cian Ducrot: Check out these pictures from this year's final show for the Piece Hall's summer of gigs

This summer’s record-breaking 34-date series at the historic Halifax venue has seen massive headline shows from the likes of Blondie, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Jess Glynne, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Fatboy Slim, Korn, Tom Jones, Bryan Adams, Sheryl Crow – plus many more.

And Cian Ducrot delivered an incredible finale tonight last night.

Opening the show with Coming Home, Heaven and Victory – the title track of his UK Number One album – Cian delighted an excited crowd on another magical night at The Piece Hall.

The singer-songwriter got up close to his fans jumping down from the stage several times to sing with them. He brilliantly ended the show with his hits All For You and I’ll be Waiting.

Cian told the crowd: “What a beautiful and amazing venue and we are really honoured to be here to close out the summer series here at The Piece Hall.”

The show was opened by singer songwriters Calum Bowie and Leeds-based Holly Rolfe.

