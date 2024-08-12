Dinosaurs in Brighouse: Road closures and opening times as the Dinosaur Experience comes back to town
Between 7am and 6pm on the Sunday some roads will be closed in the town centre including Commercial Street, Park Street, Market Street, Bradford Road, King Street and West Park Street.
The Family Market will be open between 10am and 4pm.
The Dinosaur Experience will be running between 10am and 4pm with visits from Roxy the T-Rex, Angie the Ankylosaurus, Thor the Velociraptor and the Baby Dinosaurs throughout the day.
Alongside the dinosaurs there will also be Magic Tom Balloon Modelling between 11am and 3pm, Angel Falconry with displays of Birds of Prey and a funfair on Bradford Road.
Throughout August there is also a Dino Trail with clues to find in shops and businesses across the town centre to help crack the code and be in with a chance of winning some great prizes.
Trail maps are available from the Brighouse BID Office on Bradford Road and from the shops taking part across the town centre.
