Elland Festival of Speed: Visitors flocked to town centre for annual event

Elland Festival of Speed attracted visitors to look at vehicles from across Yorkshire.
Those on show included classic cars, supercars, classic trucks, motorcycles, agricultural vehicles and vintage vehicles.
There were also stalls, food tents and a festival treasure hunt.
Event organisers said: “What a brilliant day.
“Thank you to everyone that came along to this years Festival of Speed.
“There was so many stunning vehicles from all over Yorkshire.”
