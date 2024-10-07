Elland Festival of Speed: Visitors flocked to town centre for annual event

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST
Elland town centre was a hive of activity at the weekend as a host of vehicles were on display.

Elland Festival of Speed attracted visitors to look at vehicles from across Yorkshire.

Those on show included classic cars, supercars, classic trucks, motorcycles, agricultural vehicles and vintage vehicles.

There were also stalls, food tents and a festival treasure hunt.

Event organisers said: “What a brilliant day.

“Thank you to everyone that came along to this years Festival of Speed.

“There was so many stunning vehicles from all over Yorkshire.”

Elland Festival of Speed in the town centre

1. Elland Festival of Speed

Elland Festival of Speed in the town centre Photo: Jim Fitton

Hugh Allan and Kelly Moran

2. Elland Festival of Speed

Hugh Allan and Kelly Moran Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Mandip Singh, Claire Watson and grandson Oliver McLeish, seven

3. Elland Festival of Speed

From the left, Mandip Singh, Claire Watson and grandson Oliver McLeish, seven Photo: Jim Fitton

Chris Redfearn in his Cobra replica

4. Elland Festival of Speed

Chris Redfearn in his Cobra replica Photo: Jim Fitton

Related topics:YorkshireHalifaxCalderdale
