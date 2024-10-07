Elland Festival of Speed: Visitors flocked to town centre for annual event

Elland Festival of Speed attracted visitors to look at vehicles from across Yorkshire.

Those on show included classic cars, supercars, classic trucks, motorcycles, agricultural vehicles and vintage vehicles.

There were also stalls, food tents and a festival treasure hunt.

Event organisers said: “What a brilliant day.

“Thank you to everyone that came along to this years Festival of Speed.

“There was so many stunning vehicles from all over Yorkshire.”

1 . Elland Festival of Speed Elland Festival of Speed in the town centre Photo: Jim Fitton

2 . Elland Festival of Speed Hugh Allan and Kelly Moran Photo: Jim Fitton

3 . Elland Festival of Speed From the left, Mandip Singh, Claire Watson and grandson Oliver McLeish, seven Photo: Jim Fitton

4 . Elland Festival of Speed Chris Redfearn in his Cobra replica Photo: Jim Fitton