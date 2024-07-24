Eureka! The National Children's Museum: Brand new shop and postal hub have opened at Halifax museum
At the heart of the popular visitor attraction lies a child-sized town-square, where generations of children pretended to be grown-ups for the day.
The existing areas are now joined by a newly designed shop and postal hub.
Visitors can don a tabard in Eureka! shop and load up a trolley with full of goodies, learning about where our food comes from and how it gets to your local supermarket.
They can then move to the Eureka! Postal Hub to step into the shoes of a mail delivery worker.
Children can sort the parcels before loading up and delivering them to the right destination. They can also design your own stamp and send a virtual postcard to a loved one.
Eureka! shared: “Role-play is a key learning style for children of all ages, and early years children in particular.
"Role-play helps to build social skills such as collaboration and negotiation, also fostering cognitive development through problem-solving and critical thinking.
"Throw in healthy boosts to language skills and emotional growth, and you’ve earned your parenting brownie points for the week whilst having a fun family outing.”
Both spaces have been designed with groups of local children and were developed thanks to the support of the family and friends of David Celino, who loved playing at Eureka! David died aged 16 whilst attending Leeds Festival in 2022 and is remembered in a unique illustration at the heart of the new shop, depicting one of his many visits.
