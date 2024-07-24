Eureka! The National Children's Museum: Brand new shop and postal hub have opened at Halifax museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eureka! has launched two brand new role-play spaces at their family-friendly children’s museum in Halifax – a brand new shop and postal hub.

At the heart of the popular visitor attraction lies a child-sized town-square, where generations of children pretended to be grown-ups for the day.

The existing areas are now joined by a newly designed shop and postal hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can don a tabard in Eureka! shop and load up a trolley with full of goodies, learning about where our food comes from and how it gets to your local supermarket.

Doing the ‘big shop’ at Eureka! Picture: Jonathan Pow/Eureka 2024

They can then move to the Eureka! Postal Hub to step into the shoes of a mail delivery worker.

Children can sort the parcels before loading up and delivering them to the right destination. They can also design your own stamp and send a virtual postcard to a loved one.

Eureka! shared: “Role-play is a key learning style for children of all ages, and early years children in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sorting the mail in Eureka! Postal Hub. Picture: Jonathan Pow/Eureka 2024

"Role-play helps to build social skills such as collaboration and negotiation, also fostering cognitive development through problem-solving and critical thinking.

"Throw in healthy boosts to language skills and emotional growth, and you’ve earned your parenting brownie points for the week whilst having a fun family outing.”