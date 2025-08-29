Everything you need to know ahead of Nile Rodgers & CHIC at The Piece Hall as summer of gigs comes to an end

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be performing the final show of the summer season at the Piece Hall tonight (Friday).

This will be the fourth time the kings of disco have performed at the Halifax venue.

They will be supported by The Brand New Heavies.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the gig tonight.

What time do gates open and what is the last entrance time?

Gates open at 6pm for general admission, accessible and VIP balcony and Live at Lounge customers.

The event will finish by approximately 10.30pm.

Last entry time is 8pm.

Anyone with a health issue, specific need, frontline shift workers or those who are unavoidably delayed should email [email protected].

If you leave, you will not be able to be readmitted.

What is the bags policy?

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted and rucksacks or backpacks of any size are not permitted.

All bags are subject to a search before entry.

Can I bring food and drink inside?

No but organisers say there will be a wide array of food and drink stalls inside the venue.

Water bottles are not permitted into the event.

There will be free drinking water available at the bars for all customers.

If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Will vendors take cash or card?

All food concessions, plus Piece Hall operated bars and the merch stall are cashless.

The independent bars may accept cash.

Can I buy official merchandise?

Yes, if available, official merchandise will be available to purchase within the venue.

What will happen to lost property?

Any lost items can be reported to a staff member on the night.

After the event, they can be reported by contacting the venue at [email protected].

For more information visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk