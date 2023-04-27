From Scarecrows to Eid celebrations: What's on this Bank Holiday weekend in Calderdale

Northowram Scarecrow Event

The event will run over the bank holiday weekend, from April 29 to May 1, and will see a variety of straw-filled creations for people to find as well as entertainment and refreshments.

As well as being able to wander around the village spotting the scarecrows there are a number of other events happening across the weekend.

Northowram Scarecrow Festival 2022

There will be an opening ceremony, weather permitting, at 12pm on Saturday, April 30 at Club on Northowram Green’s car park.

There will be a demonstration by the 28 Haworth Home Guard at the recreation ground also on the Saturday at 2.30pm and 3.30pm, weather permitting.

There will also be a tombola, face painters, a dog show at The Shoulder of Mutton on Sunday and a Brass Band on Monday.

Heptonstall Scarecrow Trail

Grade I listed Piece Hall

The first Heptonstall Scarecrow Trail is set to take place between April 29 and May 8.

Visitors will be able to visit the trail over two bank holiday weekends and admire the amazing scarecrows.

The trail will raise money for Heptonstall School.

Todmorden Folk Festival

Last year's Northowram Scarecrow Event

Todmorden Folk Festival returns on April 28 to 30 bringing a mix of music, dance and workshops to the venues and streets of Todmorden.

Kicking off the event on Friday evening is ceilidh band Monkey Box, raising the roof of Todmorden College.

Up the road at St Mary’s Church, a concert featuring Michael Walsh and Quarehawk followed by Angeline Morrison, winner of the Guardian’s Best Folk Album of 2022.

On Saturday there’s a packed programme of music, workshops and free children’s activities during the day. On Saturday evening there will be a concert at Todmorden Unitarian Church.

Festival Youth Award winner Laiba Khan, followed by fellow Bradfordian singer Bella Gaffney. Blackbeard’s Tea Party headline the night, fusing rock and sea shanties to delight the audience.

Sunday sees the return of the popular free canal-side stage, which this year features a variety of local musicians and pop-up food stalls from some of Todmorden’s best eateries.

The Sunday concert at St Mary’s features Manchester-based duo Good Habits with award winning trio The Magpies.

Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival

On Saturday, April 29 there will be The Burlesque Bazaar as part of the Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival.

A full day market event with a variety of stalls and tea and cake will take place at The Old Cooperative Building on Rochdale Road, Todmorden.The Bazaar, which runs from 11.30am to 5pm, is free entry.

There are a number of other events taking place as part of the festival. For more information click here

The Eid Fest 2023

The Eid Fest 2023 will be held at Jamia Madni Mosque’s car park on Gibbet Street on Saturday, April 29.

It will include a fun fair, dinosaurs, trampolines, penalty shoot out, a bouncy castle, face painting, mendhi and a host of stalls, food and drink.

As well as celebrating Eid, the event will mark 1,000 days of Halifax Community Fridge being open to support the town’s most vulnerable.

Admission is free and will be from noon until noon until 3pm for men and children and from 3pm until 7pm for women and children.

Eid al-fitr at The Piece Hall

At The Piece Hall, Halifax there will be Eid al-fitr family celebrations on Sunday, April 30 between 11am and 4pm.

These will include music, arts and crafts for all ages, as well as market stalls selling clothing, accessories and delicious street food.

International Dance Day at The Piece Hall

To mark International Dance Day community dance groups from across Calderdale will be in the historic courtyard on Saturday (April 29) between noon and 6pm to show off their skills.

There will be a whole range of styles to watch and take part in on the day, including street dance, jazz, tap, contemporary, musical theatre, ballet, break dancing and line dancing.

Church Open Day

Christ Church in Pellon, Halifax is hosting an open day on Monday, May 1.

Refreshments will be available and entry is free. There will also be Guided Tours of the Historic Graveyard and Church throughout the day from 10am to 3pm. There’s no need to book.

There will be colours of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment on display, and at 11 am a short act of remembrance.

Luddenden and Midgley War Memorial Centenary

A Service of commemoration is being held at the Luddenden and Midgley War Memorial on Sunday, April 30 at 11.15am.

It will be 100 years and one day since the unveiling ceremony.

The community has been invited to go along and 'Salute a soldier', an idea to adopt a soldier for the day.

There will be an information pack for each one of the 45 men named on the memorial and our adoptees will receive one of these so that they can learn more about the soldier's life before the war and about their war service.