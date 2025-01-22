Gary Barlow tour: Queen of British Soul Beverley Knight to join Halifax show at The Piece Hall
The Songbook Tour is set to be a huge celebration of Gary’s illustrious four-decade-spanning career and will see him perform an array of songs from his much-celebrated back catalogue of hits with both Take That and as a solo artist.
He headlines The Piece Hall on Tuesday, June 10.
Gary will be joined on the night by very special guest and national treasure Beverley Knight.
An Olivier award-winning star of the West End and an astounding singer with a prolific music career, Beverley has released several Top 10 albums and sold more than a million albums in the UK – with four gold-certified.
Her headline tour ‘50’ last year marked the release of her ninth studio album ‘The Fifth Chapter’ and was her biggest ever tour of the UK, including a sold-out Royal Albert Hall.
The Wolverhampton-born star has forged a formidable parallel career in theatre. Beverley’s West End debut was the starring role in The Bodyguard followed by leading the Tony-winning Memphis The Musical.
She has played the iconic role of Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats and won an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Emmeline Pankhurst in Sylvia at The Old Vic.
In 2024, Beverley reprised her role as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act opposite Ruth Jones at the Dominion and this spring Beverley will feature as the Godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe in her first professional theatre play Marie and Rosetta.
This musical force of nature is a long-time friend of Gary Barlow, having joined Take That as their very special guest for the band’s first UK Tour after reforming in 2006. Beverley also has duetted with Gary on the fourth single Enough is Enough on his last album Music Played by Humans.
The Songbook Tour 2025 will celebrate Gary’s status as one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers.
