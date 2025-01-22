Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The undoubted Queen of British Soul Beverley Knight is joining Gary Barlow for his 2025 UK Tour which includes a headline show at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Songbook Tour is set to be a huge celebration of Gary’s illustrious four-decade-spanning career and will see him perform an array of songs from his much-celebrated back catalogue of hits with both Take That and as a solo artist.

He headlines The Piece Hall on Tuesday, June 10.

Singer songwriter Gary Barlow is bringing The Songbook Tour 2025 to Halifax on June 10.

Final tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.co.uk

Gary will be joined on the night by very special guest and national treasure Beverley Knight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Olivier award-winning star of the West End and an astounding singer with a prolific music career, Beverley has released several Top 10 albums and sold more than a million albums in the UK – with four gold-certified.

Her headline tour ‘50’ last year marked the release of her ninth studio album ‘The Fifth Chapter’ and was her biggest ever tour of the UK, including a sold-out Royal Albert Hall.

Beverley Knight

The Wolverhampton-born star has forged a formidable parallel career in theatre. Beverley’s West End debut was the starring role in The Bodyguard followed by leading the Tony-winning Memphis The Musical.

She has played the iconic role of Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats and won an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Emmeline Pankhurst in Sylvia at The Old Vic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, Beverley reprised her role as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act opposite Ruth Jones at the Dominion and this spring Beverley will feature as the Godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe in her first professional theatre play Marie and Rosetta.

This musical force of nature is a long-time friend of Gary Barlow, having joined Take That as their very special guest for the band’s first UK Tour after reforming in 2006. Beverley also has duetted with Gary on the fourth single Enough is Enough on his last album Music Played by Humans.

The Songbook Tour 2025 will celebrate Gary’s status as one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers.

For more information visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk