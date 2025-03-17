Halifax-filmed CBBC show High Hoops to hit screens today as it's already been commissioned for a second series

CBBC show High Hoops, that filmed in Halifax last summer, is set to hit screens today (Monday).

Starring Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, High Hoops tells the story of a charmingly reckless high school basketball player and her chaotic pursuit of success, fame, love and the perfect hook shot.

The show features an amazing new children’s cast including Darci Hull as lead character Aoife, Robert Webb plays headteacher Mr Holt, Isy Suttie plays Aoife’s mum Bríd and Nigel Boyle (Line of Duty) plays the school basketball coach Jim.

Mr Holt (ROBERT WEBB) and Bríd (ISY SUTTIE). Picture: BBC / CanCan Productions Ltd / Matt Squire

Following the exploits of a failing school basketball team and the arrival of tall, gaffe-prone but unstoppable Aoife O’Neill, the show is about determination, finding your tribe, and being true to yourself.

The ten episode series filmed at locations across Halifax last year.

Calderdale College was used as the main location for the basketball-themed sitcom.

The college’s sports facilities were taking centre stage, along with classrooms and communal spaces, and the commercial salons were taken over by hair and makeup.

Aoife (DARCI HULL). Picture: BBC / CanCan Productions Ltd / Matt Squire

Other filming locations included Skircoat Green and Mamil Cafe Bar on Commercial Street.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director BBC Children’s and Education said: “Working with CanCan Productions, who are well-known for grown-up comedy, is a new venture for us in BBC Children’s & Education and we’re so confident that audiences will love High Hoops that we’ve already commissioned a second series.

"It has a stellar cast with Robert Webb, Isy Suttie and Nigel Boyle and the children’s cast are also amazing.

"Darci Hull as Aoife is one to watch, she will go far!”

The series was written and created by Sinéad Fagan a lifelong basketball player and coach.

High Hoops brings young audiences into its main character’s world as Aoife breaks the fourth wall by speaking directly to the audience.

“As a teenager, you’re always having to present a face when you’re actually thinking something else,” said Sinéad.

“Aoife likes to big herself up a bit but then bring herself down.”

High Hoops begin on CBBC at 6.25pm on Monday, March 17 with all of the episodes available now on BBC iPlayer.