Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and award-winning composer Mica Levi is joining PJ Harvey for the musician’s outdoor show in Halifax.

Fresh from the success of her incredible tenth studio album – I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey headlines TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 on Tuesday, August 20.

Flashback to a show at The Piece Hall last year.

Opening the show at The Piece Hall will be very special guest Mica Levi.

As a founder of the experimental pop group Micachu and the Shapes/Good Sad Happy Bad, Levi released four critically acclaimed albums – including 2009's debut Jewellery and 2012's Never.

Recent solo releases include H (2024), seventeenth april (2023) and skunk boi (2023).

As a composer Levi's first major score was for Jonathan Glazer's 2013 film Under The Skin which was nominated for multiple awards.

Mica Levi

Levi, whose acclaimed film work also includes Zola (Janicza Bravo, 2020), Mangrove (Steve McQueen, 2020) and Memory Lost (Nan Goldin, 2019), teamed up with Glazer again in 2023 composing the score for The Zone of Interest which won the Soundtrack Award at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

PJ Harvey remains a vital voice in alternative rock. Famously unafraid to grapple with raw and emotional topics within her lyrics she is both bold and compelling in equal measure

I Inside the Old Year Dying landed at Number 5 in the UK album chart in 2023 – her fourth Top 10 record, adding to an illustrious back catalogue.

PJ Harvey’s critical acclaim knows no bounds following a slew of five-star reviews commending the artist’s most recent UK tour, heralding the fascinating and ethereal live experience as otherworldly.

Now heading to The Piece Hall next summer, this special outdoor show at the historic venue will be one of the must-see events in Yorkshire in 2024.

