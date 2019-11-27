Halifax Minster to become a winter wonderland at Christmas Tree Festival

Once again, Halifax Minster is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland of Christmas trees this weekend.

The 2019 Christmas Tree Festival will see a forest of trees fill every nook and cranny of the ancient, beautiful building as a reminder that the historic church stands centrepiece in the Halifax community.

The trees, ranging in size from six feet to a towering 16 feet will be adorned with lights to set the Minster aglow.

Each of them has been sponsored by local businesses and organisations from across Calderdale.

Vicar of Halifax, The Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “Our Christmas Tree Festival has literally grown year on year, and is a signal that the Minster is beginning its preparations for Christmas.

“Once all the trees are in place and illuminated, it really is a magical sight, and we are grateful to all those local businesses and organisations, who this year have sponsored a tree. It once again reinforces how the Minster is not only at the heart of the community, but that the Minster belongs to the community of Calderdale and its people.”

The Christmas Tree Festival is open to the public from this Friday, November 29 to next Monday, December 2.

The opening times are Friday, Saturday and Monday, 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, noon to 5pm.