Halifax's Piece Hall to host Anne Lister birthday party as part of spring events programme

The Piece Hall in Halifax is set to host a birthday celebration for Anne Lister, encouraging fans to gather in period dress, as part of the venue's spring events programme.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 4, from 12pm to 4pm and will feature an array of activities to celebrate the life of the 19th century diarist.

A maker’s fair will showcase some of the best local crafters and will be accompanied by music and live interpretation from ‘Anne Lister’ telling stories of her life.

At 3.30pm there will be the first ever ‘Anne Lister Gathering’ where fans are invited to assemble in period dress in The Piece Hall’s courtyard.

The event joins an extensive programme of spring events.

From Friday, February 28 until Monday, June 1 there will be a a brand-new sculpture commission by Alice Irwin called People Play.

Inspired by Halifax’s rich industrial past, a family of nine colourful characters will animate The Piece Hall’s courtyard representing the families from Georgian times who worked in the cottage industry and subsequent mill workers, to the many people who have contributed to Halifax as a town for making and production in the modern day.

There will be an accompanying gallery exhibition displaying new Piece Hall inspired works from the artist, as well as People Play figures at commissioning partner organisations The Artworks and Arts Charity Dean Clough. A family-friendly People Play trail can be collected from the Welcome Centre.

For more information and to see the many other events that will be taking place at The Piece Hall during the spring visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk.

