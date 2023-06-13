News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Courier readers have shared their suggestions for the best places to enjoy a picnic

Heatwave: 11 of the best places in Halifax and rest of Calderdale for a picnic

What better way to enjoy the warm weather than a picnic in beautiful Calderdale?
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

We asked Halifax Courier readers for their suggestions for the best parks and areas of countryside where you can pitch up with a blanket and some sandwiches.

With so many beautiful places to choose from, there were plenty of responses.

Here are 11 of the most popular.

Shibden Park in Halifax

Shibden Park in Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Hardcastle Crags, near Hebden Bridge

Hardcastle Crags, near Hebden Bridge Photo: Tony Johnson

Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve, between Brighouse and Elland

Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve, between Brighouse and Elland Photo: subm

People's Park in Halifax

People's Park in Halifax Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

