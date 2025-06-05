“Heptonstall is unique" - Village museum celebrates two year anniversary with creation of new exhibition

Celebrating two years since reopening as a community asset transfer, a Calderdale village museum is developing its next exhibition.

Heptonstall Museum has been welcoming visitors since 2023 with the ongoing exhibition of “Criminal Coiners: life and Death in Wild West Yorkshire”.

This was the first exhibition, leading on from their starring role as the pub ‘Barbs’ in BBC iPlayer series ‘The Gallows Pole’.

The series was an adaptation of Benjamin Myer’s book The Gallows Pole, a fictionalised account of the true story of Calder Valley’s most notorious historic characters, the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Heptonstall Museum.

Set costumes are on display at the museum with a dress up corner for kids and big kids to get in the mood.

More than 4000 visitors later, the Trustees recognise it’s time for the building to soon return to its natural state and they’ve been developing the next exhibition with the help of community research.

They’ve come up with a unique way to tell the town’s story with an eclectic collection of never before seen objects, unearthed (quite literally in some cases) from gardens and personal collections of the families and residents who live there.

Heptonstall Museum was used as a filming location for the new BBC period drama Gallows Pole.

With the help of funding from Calderdale’s initiative, Culturedale, a short series of creative workshops will explore different future exhibits from matchstick models to ancient votives, plus sentimental stories told through postcards and pottery finds reimagined.

Tim Machin, Chair said: “Heptonstall is unique.

"Often described as a “time capsule village”, it's also full of unusual, surprising, inspiring and often far reaching stories.

"Its history includes medieval pilgrims, a battle in the English Civil war and huge changes brought in by the Industrial Revolution.

"Added to all that - it’s been an inspiration to poets, novelists and artists and has many quirky local customs, characters and folklore. It's one of Yorkshire's hidden gems.”

Alongside the workshops, the Coiners’ history won’t be forgotten. A grant from Hebden Bridge Rotary Club has helped fund their schools’ workshop offering and the creation of a film telling the Coiners’ story for a younger audience.

The ‘premiere’ will be seen by the Heptonstall Brownies group on June 12, with a drama workshop to explore the stories it tells, helping them achieve their History badge.

A day of creative workshops funded by Culturedale will kick off on Saturday 14 June - Poetry at the museum with local poet, Sammy Weaver recently awarded Poet Laureate of Rochdale and intergenerational storytelling to include Heptonstall Rangers and older people at Hebden Bridge Town Hall with Rachel Nesbit, President of the European Storytelling Association, Le Puits.

They will be encouraging residents with stories to share through their own personal treasures or the museum’s collection.

Future workshops are being finalised including a pottery workshop and creation of a soundscape.

The final part of the Culturedale bid aims to create a digital map to give future generations access to this forgotten past.

The museum continues to be volunteer-led, though really needs help with all aspects of continuing to operate.

Anyone who would like to support or help with volunteering at the museum can visit www.heptonstallmuseumfriends.org.uk or email [email protected]