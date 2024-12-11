Here are when and which Halifax streets Halifax Round Table is bringing Santa and his sleigh to this Christmas

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It’s that time of year again where Santa visits the streets of Halifax.

Halifax Round Table has brought Father Christmas and his sleigh to tour the streets of Halifax this week.

Read More
Education: All the Calderdale schools rated by Ofsted in September, October and ...

The event raises money for The Mayfield Trust and is run entirely by volunteers from the Halifax Round Table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Christmas lights in HalifaxChristmas lights in Halifax
Christmas lights in Halifax

The Santa Sleigh has already visited Free School Lane, Well Head and Coronation Road this week, and there’s still more to come.

On Wednesday, December 11, the Santa Sleigh will go to Skircoat Green and Green Park area from 6.15pm.

He will visit:

  • Skircoat Green Road
  • St Alban's Avenue
  • St Alban's Road
  • Godfrey Road
  • Dudwell Lane

On Thursday, December 12, the Santa Sleigh will go to Copley Village from 6.15pm.

He will visit:

  • Copley Glen
  • Copley Drive
  • Dean Court
  • Lydbrook Park
  • Calder Terrace

Also on Thursday, December 12, the Santa Sleigh will go to the Calder View area from 7.30pm.

He will visit:

  • Beck Road
  • Elm Bank
  • Wakefield Road The Halifax Bank

For more information visit www.facebook.com/halifaxroundtable

Related topics:Halifax

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice