Here are when and which Halifax streets Halifax Round Table is bringing Santa and his sleigh to this Christmas

It’s that time of year again where Santa visits the streets of Halifax.

Halifax Round Table has brought Father Christmas and his sleigh to tour the streets of Halifax this week.

The event raises money for The Mayfield Trust and is run entirely by volunteers from the Halifax Round Table.

Christmas lights in Halifax

The Santa Sleigh has already visited Free School Lane, Well Head and Coronation Road this week, and there’s still more to come.

On Wednesday, December 11, the Santa Sleigh will go to Skircoat Green and Green Park area from 6.15pm.

He will visit:

Skircoat Green Road

St Alban's Avenue

St Alban's Road

Godfrey Road

Dudwell Lane

On Thursday, December 12, the Santa Sleigh will go to Copley Village from 6.15pm.

He will visit:

Copley Glen

Copley Drive

Dean Court

Lydbrook Park

Calder Terrace

Also on Thursday, December 12, the Santa Sleigh will go to the Calder View area from 7.30pm.

He will visit:

Beck Road

Elm Bank

Wakefield Road The Halifax Bank

For more information visit www.facebook.com/halifaxroundtable