Here are when and which Halifax streets Halifax Round Table is bringing Santa and his sleigh to this Christmas
Halifax Round Table has brought Father Christmas and his sleigh to tour the streets of Halifax this week.
The event raises money for The Mayfield Trust and is run entirely by volunteers from the Halifax Round Table.
The Santa Sleigh has already visited Free School Lane, Well Head and Coronation Road this week, and there’s still more to come.
On Wednesday, December 11, the Santa Sleigh will go to Skircoat Green and Green Park area from 6.15pm.
He will visit:
- Skircoat Green Road
- St Alban's Avenue
- St Alban's Road
- Godfrey Road
- Dudwell Lane
On Thursday, December 12, the Santa Sleigh will go to Copley Village from 6.15pm.
He will visit:
- Copley Glen
- Copley Drive
- Dean Court
- Lydbrook Park
- Calder Terrace
Also on Thursday, December 12, the Santa Sleigh will go to the Calder View area from 7.30pm.
He will visit:
- Beck Road
- Elm Bank
- Wakefield Road The Halifax Bank
For more information visit www.facebook.com/halifaxroundtable
