Here's how The Piece Hall is celebrating its second anniversary in Halifax

It's been almost two years since the iconic Halifax Piece Hall reopened its gates to the public on Yorkshire Day following a £19 million project.

Since then it's seen thousands flock for a weekend of concerts, a visit from royalty, countless TV appearances and much more.

Reopening of The Piece Hall back in 2017

Kicking off The Piece Hall’s second anniversary and Yorkshire Day celebrations is a family friendly day of performances on August 1.

There will be a number of activities taking place throughout the day including crafts, games, face painting, special workshops, talks and a book launch celebrating artist Chris Mould's new illustrated book - The Iron Man by Ted Hughes.

There will also be live music from the Backchat Brass Band with performances at 12pm and 2.30pm, interspersed with a vibrant display from Tohr Paniabian Di Bhangra-Dancers at 3.30pm.

Piece Hall restaurant The Trading Rooms will also be celebrating by holding a summer BBQ in the courtyard from Thursday to Sunday (August 4).

Food lovers will be greeted by smoking meats and veggie treats, with chefs serving up everything from burgers and sausages to pasta salads.

The celebrations continue at the weekend with the Sunday Street Festival.

The Piece Hall welcomes a free day of street theatre, circus, music and outdoor performance to its grand courtyard.

Confirmed artists include A Line Art, Dr Butler’s Hatstand Medicine Band, Whalley Range All Stars, Molly Orange, Mind the Gap, Safety Catch Theatre and more.

For more information on the anniversary events visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk.

The Piece Hall first opened back in 1779 as a Cloth Hall, a place where people would trade 'pieces' of cloth.

Back in 2017 following a £19 million the Grade I listed landmark reopened to the public.

Over 22,000 people flocked through the gates on that first day and The Piece Hall has been attracting visitors from across the UK and the world ever since.

