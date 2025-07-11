Piece Hall gigs: 15 photos from last night's Rag’n’Bone Man show at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Jul 2025, 11:41 BST
Chart-topping British singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man brought a Giant night to Halifax with a sold-out show at The Piece Hall.

Headlining TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, the triple BRIT Award and Ivor Novello Award winner kicked off a 90-minute set with last year’s hit Lovers in a Past Life before segueing into the multi-award winning Skin.

Rag’n’Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – then introduced his brand-new song Time To Love, before treating the crowd to a hit-filled set including Anywhere Away From Here, All You Ever Wanted, Grace, Ghosts and Rush of Blood.

He closed the main set with his global smash Human, returning for an encore featuring Put A Little Hurt On Me and the anthemic Giant.

Opening the night were blues star Elles Bailey and rapidly rising pop talent Kerr Mercer.

The summer series continues at TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall with The Human League tonight (Friday), Paul Heaton on July 22 and 23 and Leon Bridges on July 24.

For more information visit visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

Chart-topping British singer-songwriter Rag'n'Bone Man brought a Giant night to Halifax with a sold-out show at The Piece Hall.

The triple BRIT Award and Ivor Novello Award winner kicked off a 90-minute set with last year's hit Lovers in a Past Life before segueing into the multi-award winning Skin.

Opening the night was blues star Elles Bailey

Chart-topping British singer-songwriter Rag'n'Bone Man brought a Giant night to Halifax with a sold-out show at The Piece Hall.

