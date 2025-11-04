James Taylor 2026 tour dates: Multiple GRAMMY Award winner to headline 'incredibly special' show at Piece Hall in Halifax

Multiple GRAMMY Award winner and legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor will perform a headline show with his All-Star Band in Halifax next summer.

It is announced today the iconic singer will headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Thursday, July 16.

Artist presale tickets are available at jamestaylor.com from 10am tomorrow and tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday (November 7) via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Show at The Piece Hall earlier this year. Picture: The Piece Hall/Cuffe and Taylor

As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 50 years, while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired.

Over the course of his celebrated songwriting and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968.

In 2015 Taylor released Before This World, the first-ever Number 1 album of his illustrious career.

Taylor has won multiple GRAMMY Awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame and in February 2006, The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences selected him its MUSICARES Person of the Year.

James Taylor. Picture: Tyler Demogenes Photography

In November of 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States’ highest civilian honour and in December of 2016 he received the Kennedy Center Honors.

In early 2020 Taylor released Break Shot, a deeply personal and authentic audio-only memoir detailing his first 21 years.

He also released his newest album, American Standard, his 19th studio album, which earned Taylor the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and gave him the honour of being the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “We promise to bring you world class culture and here it is!

"What a coup to get this true music legend coming to our iconic venue.

“James Taylor is one of the greatest singer-songwriters alive and it’s going to be incredibly special seeing him perform his amazing back catalogue in the most beautiful of surroundings.”