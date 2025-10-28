Legendary comedian and host of Catchphrase Roy Walker joins search for newest talent at Halifax Comedy Festival

An unexpected star has been announced for the Halifax Comedy Festival.

Legendary comedian and host of Catchphrase, Roy Walker, will join the judging panel for the highly anticipated 2025 Stand-Up Comedy Competition Final on Sunday 2 November at 7pm.

He will be joined by comedy powerhouse Rob Rouse and representatives from the Halifax Comedy Festival on the judging panel.

Comedian Roy Walker.

Walker, renowned across the nation for his quick wit shot to fame on the ITV talent show New Faces, receiving the highest mark ever given to a comedian.

The celebrated performer—who is also Britain's oldest working comedian—brings decades of experience and a keen eye for talent, making his involvement a major boost for the finalists competing for the top prize.

Leading acts selected from four weeks of intense heats at Nxt Lvl Bar at Dean Clough will be brought together at the Comedy Competition Final in Victoria Theatre Green Room Bar.

The Comedy Competition Final is a ticketed event and, along with the competition, will feature sets from last year’s winner Mike Carter and from judge Rob Rouse, who won ‘So You Think You’re Funny?’ Competition at the Edinburgh Festival in 1998, and has a long and impressive list of TV credits.

A spokesperson for the Halifax Comedy Festival said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the incomparable Roy Walker to the judging panel alongside the hilarious Rob Rouse. Roy’s energy and humour are legendary and having him join the panel elevates this final to a must-see event.

“The competition is already fierce, showcasing the very best rising stars, and Roy’s presence will undoubtedly make it an unforgettable night for both the contestants and the audience.”